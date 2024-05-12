Officer released from hospital, 2 recovering after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One officer has been released and two others are still recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon.

The Atlanta Police Department shared early Sunday morning that one of the officers was released from Grady Memorial Hospital overnight. The other two officers involved are still recovering.

“In moments of adversity, the strength of a community shines brightest. Today, We extend our sincere appreciation to our community partners, local businesses, and fellow law enforcement agencies for their unwavering support,” the department said.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darren Schierbaum said officers were called to Fairbanks Street about an armed man at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found him on Desoto Avenue in southwest Atlanta, armed with a gun and a knife. There was a struggle and shots were fired.

Once shots were fired, other officers took the injured officers to Grady Memorial Hospital.

One officer was shot in the arm, another in the leg and the third suffered a graze wound. All three are expected to be OK.

According to APD, one officer is awake and talking and is still recovering. Another surgery is scheduled for Monday. His first surgery was a success. As of Sunday morning, one officer was in surgery.

The officers have not been identified, but Schierbaum said two are 31 years old and are four-year department veterans. The other is 28 years old and has been with the department for five months.

The suspect, who has also not been identified, died on the scene from his injuries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement showing his gratitude to the staff at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“I am devastated that we are at this place again where senseless gun violence has injured 3 of our APD officers. My thoughts are with these officers and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation. Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Grady Hospital for ensuring that our officers will survive,” he wrote.

Governor Brian Kemp shared the same sentiments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the quick recovery of these brave officers and to keep all law enforcement in our thoughts as they face dangers like this on a regular basis. https://t.co/zW42243tV6 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 12, 2024

