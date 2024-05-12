Atlanta homicide investigators at crime scene on Peachtree Road

ATLANTA — There is a large police presence at 2110 Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta near the Elleven45 Lounge.

Multiple Atlanta police cars are blocking off Peachtree Road NW at the intersection of Bennett Street.

Yellow crime scene tape is strung up at that intersection.

Police have not yet provided details on what happened, but Channel 2′s Audrey Washington saw homicide investigators at the scene and will be speaking with them soon.

Washington said she heard reports of possible gunfire and crowds of people running to safety.

She will have the latest updates throughout the morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

