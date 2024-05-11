Multiple Atlanta officers shot, being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating after multiple officers were shot on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Desoto Avenue SW, which is near Atlanta Metropolitan State College in the Capitol View neighborhood.

Police say the officers were responding to a shots fired call in the area.

The officers who were shot are alert, conscious and breathing and are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2 Action News crews are heading to the scene and to the hospital. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not confirmed the number of officers shot.

There is no word on their current conditions.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 taken to hospital after shooting, car accident in Midtown Atlanta, police say The Atlanta Police Department was out in force Saturday morning responding to a car accident and shooting incident in Midtown.

©2023 Cox Media Group