TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-75 near Red Top Mountain Road

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on I-75 southbound in Bartow County has left all southbound lanes closed and delayed traffic through the evening.

According to information from GDOT’s 511 service, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m., shutting all southbound lanes just before Red Top Mountain Road.

GDOT currently expects lanes to reopen at midnight.

Details about what caused the crash and the condition of any involved drivers were not yet available.

Triple Team Traffic reported that there was a large debris field and that it appeared to be related to a multi-vehicle crash.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the crash in Bartow County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

10-year-old cancer survivor lives out dream of becoming Cobb County police officer

©2024 Cox Media Group