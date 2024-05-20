Suspect barricaded in Woodstock apartment, people told to avoid the area

Officers have asked the public to avoid a Woodstock apartment complex as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

There is a heavy Woodstock police presence at Ridgewalk Apartments off Brandon Street and Ridge Trail. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted Cherokee County deputies are also there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed that a suspect is barricaded in an apartment, but is “contained.”

Police said there is no active threat to the public, but they are requesting people to stay clear of the area until further notice.

We have a reporter and photographer near the scene, working to get new details. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Man who tried to save KSU student shot on campus speaks out after realizing he knew her

©2024 Cox Media Group