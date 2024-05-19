10-year-old cancer survivor lives out dream of becoming Cobb County police officer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young boy’s wish came true in Cobb County.
A young cancer survivor got to live out one of his dreams, thanks to Make-A-Wish Georgia.
Arya Patel, 10, wanted to be a police officer and he got to do it for a day.
The Cobb County Police Department swore him in and had a full day of activities.
The day included a mock search and rescue operation and a tour of the training facility.
“It feels nice, it feels great. I love to be a police officer since I see police officers catching bad guys and everything. So, I love to be a police officer,” Patel said.
Make-A-Wish Georgia has granted more than 9,000 wishes to children battling illnesses since 1980.
