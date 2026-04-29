Co-worker arrested after stabbing at Conyers Nissan

CONYERS, Ga. — A stabbing incident at Conyers Nissan led to one man being hospitalized and another arrested.
Conyers Police Officers responded to the dealership on Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a person stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers found Derius Dawkins, 29, who had an apparent stab wound to his upper arm.
Dawkins was alert, conscious, and breathing, and identified his co-worker, Orlando Myers, 49, as the person who stabbed him.
Dawkins was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital.
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Myers fled the scene in his vehicle after the incident.
His vehicle was later located at a local apartment complex, and Myers was taken into custody without incident.
Myers is currently being held at the Rockdale County Jail.
He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Further investigation, which included a review of video surveillance, indicated that Myers was provoked by Dawkins’ actions prior to the stabbing.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, Dawkins has an outstanding warrant for simple battery.
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