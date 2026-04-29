Roof collapses after fire at tire, auto repair shop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple fire crews have responded to a large fire at a tire and auto repair shop in DeKalb County. Part of the building collapsed.

The fire sparked early Wednesday morning at the Beyo Auto Repair and Tire Shop. There appears to be a food mart also in the building.

A look at the damage, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

DeKalb County fire sent several engines to the scene to fight the fire. It appears to be out, but there is a large amount of smoke smoldering from the building.

At one point, video shows part of the roof collapsing and debris landing on top of a firefighter. A medic treated him at the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

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