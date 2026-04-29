Search is on for man who held up convenience store over candy and soda

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the man they said held up a convenience store.

It happened along Sylvan Road SW on Friday around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the worker behind the counter before running away.

Surveillance video shows a white man entering the store wearing a hooded sweater.

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The man took candy and soda and then refused to pay for the items.

The employee confronted the man, who then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the worker, according to the victim.

The suspect then ran away.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on who he might be is asked to call police, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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