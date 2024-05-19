Coweta County

Young hawk returned to nest after fall through efforts of Newnan first responders, utility workers

By WSBTV.com News Staff

NEWNAN, Ga. — Through a team effort of Newnam Utilities, the Newnan Fire Department and the Newnan Police Department, a young hawk was able to get home safely.

According to the Newnan police, the young hawk fell out of its nest.

Police said they talked to a falconry expert and a wildlife organization to figure out what to do next.

“After consulting with a local falconry expert and the Chattahoochee Nature Center, it was determined that this was the best possible outcome,” police said.

