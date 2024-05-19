Thousands of Georgians eligible for overtime pay starting July 1

GEORGIA — The largest expansion in federal overtime eligibility in decades has been announced.

That means more salaried employees will be eligible for overtime pay.

The Biden administration hopes this will allow lower-paid workers to be better compensated for their time spent on the job.

While working overtime is not new, getting paid to miss your lunch break or finish that last-minute report will be new for thousands of Georgians according to financial advisor Ted Jenkin.

“This is the biggest increase in the federal overtime threshold in decades. So essentially effective July 1, those Atlantans that earn less than roughly $44,000 will be eligible for overtime pay and effective January 120 25. That goes up to slightly over $58,000,” Jenkin said.

The labor department estimates this new rule will impact roughly 4 million lower-paid salaried workers and an additional 292,000 higher-compensated workers.

