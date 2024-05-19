Police investigating homicide, searching for suspect in Lilburn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Lilburn.
Police have not yet revealed details on how the person died, but did say they were looking for a suspect.
It happened overnight near 880 Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
