Conyers police want to question this man about a shooting

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police want to question a man about a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the Hunting Creek subdivision in Conyers on Fox Chase Court SE.

Police want to locate Patrick L. Edwards for questioning.

Edwards is five feet, five inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs., and has “RIP” tattooed over his right eye, “tyler” over his right eye, and a heart in the center of his forehead.

You can place an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.

