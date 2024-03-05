Braves share positive update on Ronald Acuña Jr. after MVP sees doctor for his knee

ATLANTA — Fans who are worried that Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t going to be ready for Opening Day received some welcome news on Tuesday.

The Braves confirmed that Acuña should be ready to go.

Acuña hasn’t played for the Braves in spring training games since last week. Acuña flew out to Los Angeles to visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his ACL surgery back in 2021.

He spent Monday with the doctor to figure out what’s going on with his right knee.

On Tuesday, the Braves confirmed that ElAttrache found irritation in the meniscus of Acuña’s right knee. But the good news is the team expects Acuña will be ready for Opening Day.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last night, who confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña Jr. is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 5, 2024

Acuña is coming off a record-setting season hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. It’s something that had never been done before in baseball. When he was asked if he plans to top last year’s numbers, Acuña said anything is possible as long as he stays healthy.

The Braves said that Acuña will start to gradually increase baseball activities again, but did not give a timeline of when.

Atlanta opens the 2024 season on March 28 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.

