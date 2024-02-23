Acuña Jr. ranked No. 1 on “Top 100 Baseball Players for 2024.” Here’s where other Braves rank

ATLANTA — MLB Network released its annual “Top 100 Players” list this week and for Atlanta Braves fans, it’s no surprise which player is ranked No. 1.

Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuña Jr. took the top spot in the 2024 rankings. He beat out Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Yankees centerfield Aaron Judge, Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani and former teammate and current Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

MLB Network called Acuña “the most electric player in the game.”

Acuña is coming off a record-setting season hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. It’s something that had never been done before in baseball. When he was asked if he plans to top last year’s numbers, Acuña said anything is possible as long as he stays healthy.

Which other Braves made the list? Matt Olson, who set a franchise record for most home runs in a single season last year, is listed at No. 13. His fellow infielders Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies are ranked 15th and 66th respectively. MLB Network placed catcher Sean Murphy at No. 47.

For the Braves pitching staff, aces Spencer Strider and Max Fried are ranked 17th and 48th respectively. Outfielder Michael Harris II at No. 50 and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna at No. 83 are the last Braves on the list.

The Braves right now are gearing up for the 2024 season with spring training workouts in North Port, Florida.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo reported from CoolToday Park on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. The team has only been in Florida for about two weeks, but they already have one motto on their mind.

“We hold ourselves to a different standard than most organizations & that’s what separates us... this is a World Series or bust,” pitcher AJ Minter told reporters.

The Braves will begin spring training games this weekend. Atlanta opens the regular season at Philadelphia before its home opener on April 5 at Truist Park.

