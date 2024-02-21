Next generation: Son, grandson of former Braves announcers hired as A’s play-by-play announcer

OAKLAND, Calif. — Baseball announcing runs in the Caray family.

It started with Harry Caray, who became the play-by-play announcer for several MLB clubs. Then his son Skip Caray and grandson Chip Caray called games for the Atlanta Braves.

Now, it’s time for a fourth generation of the Caray family to call major league games.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NBC Sports California announced on Tuesday that Chris Caray will be the play-by-play announcer for the Oakland A’s television broadcasts. The son of Chip Caray will join the broadcast team with Jenny Cavnar and former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden.

“Ever since I was a 12-year-old kid, I dreamed of becoming a Major League broadcaster,” Caray said Tuesday in a news release. “Now, I’m thrilled that that dream has come true. I’m honored and proud to join a franchise with the rich history of the Oakland A’s, and I can’t wait to grow along with this young, exciting team and my new partners with NBC Sports California, Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Caray and his twin brother Stefan attended the University of Georgia where they called games for the university’s radio station.

After they graduated, the twins called games for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Ronald Acuna Jr: ‘It’s no secret I want to be a Brave for life’

©2023 Cox Media Group