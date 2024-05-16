Ga. 400 SB shut down in north Atlanta after deadly crash

ATLANTA — The southbound lanes of Georgia 400 are shut down near Sidney Marcus Blvd. after a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera in the area shows several police and fire units blocking all lanes.

Atlanta police say officers found an overturned car and the person inside was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

