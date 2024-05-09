Grand jury decides not to indict north Georgia councilwoman arrested on drug charges

COMMERCE, Ga. — A north Georgia councilwoman is no longer facing charges after a grand jury decided not to indict her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in January that Roshuanda Merritt, 43, was arrested after investigating allegations that she was distributing marijuana from her home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jackson County District Attorney’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case, meaning Merritt will not be indicted on the charges.

In late 2023, Merritt was elected as the Commerce Ward 5 councilwoman, according to the city’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Merritt and an attorney representing her for a comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 children found shot to death in Gwinnett park identified; shooter was not their father, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group