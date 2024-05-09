Police issue warrant for man on malice murder charges after disappearance of 23-year-old mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a warrant for malice murder for a Clayton County man weeks after the mother of his child vanished.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brianna Winston, 23, was reported missing by family members on April 1. They said her 4-year-old daughter had been staying with the child’s father’s family, and no one had heard from Winston in weeks.

By the time she had been reported missing, her family said someone had cleaned out her apartment.

Six weeks after reporting her missing, police announced that all evidence points to Winston being dead.

RELATED STORIES:

Detectives initially named two people of interest in the case: the father of Winston’s child, Michale Edwards, and his wife, Brienna Phillips-Edwards.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police arrested Edwards on April 8. His charge is listed as aggravated stalking.

Winston’s body has not been found.

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 children found shot to death in Gwinnett park identified; shooter was not their father, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group