23-year-old mother missing 3 weeks after someone cleaned out her apartment, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old has been missing for nearly three weeks. Now, her family is desperate to find her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Friday, where Briana Winston’s family was passing out flyers and asking people for help finding her.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family says it’s very strange that no one has heard from the 23-year-old, who they believe was last seen at her home at the Garden Wood Apartments. Winston has not showed up at either one of her two jobs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Her cousin, Jasmine Walker, said she believes Winston is in danger.

“She has a daughter that she would never leave,” Walker said.

Family members said the leasing office at Winston’s apartment complex told them someone cleaned out her apartment after she vanished.

Winston’s uncle, Kendrick Langford, said that while he was searching behind her apartment building, he found a bag with something strange inside.

“It was a pair of shoes,” Langford said. “I know it was some bleach because I smelled the bleach in it.”

Langford said the police took the bag as evidence.

The family said Winston’s 4-year-old daughter is with her father and that Winston had a rocky relationship with him.

“The relationship was not good,” Langford said.

All police will say is that they are investigating. The family said they are frustrated police aren’t saying much about the case.

“My cousin is missing and it’s very strange for her to be gone,” Walker said.

Jones learned that the father of Winston’s child was just arrested for stealing nearly $8,000 worth of money orders from a business. Police have not released any information that connects him to Winston’s disappearance.

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group