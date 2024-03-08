Trump vs. Biden – Georgia to take center stage this weekend as candidates rally for voters

ATLANTA — Georgia will be in the political spotlight once again as the two top presidential candidates are coming to the Peach State on Saturday.

President Joe Biden will visit Atlanta on a campaign stop. Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Rome.

Georgia remains a key state for either side’s victory.

It was only four years ago when the state was decided by less than 12,000 votes.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot caught up with former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as she qualified as a presidential elector -- something she did four years ago when she led the Democratic electors to vote for Joe Biden.

The president will be back in Georgia on Saturday to try and win over voters again four years after Georgia went for him by the narrowest of margins.

Many credited Abrams and her organization with getting enough Democratic voters to the polls to push Biden over the top.

She told Elliot that Georgia remains competitive and that she’ll continue to fight for Biden.

“We are going to be committed across the board to reelecting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris because we understand the danger presented in his opponent,” Abrams said.

And that opponent will be in the Peach State, too.

Trump will hold a rally in Rome right in the middle of state Rep. Colton Moore’s district, and Moore told Elliot he’ll be there.

“Oh absolutely,” Moore said. “He’s coming to my district -- mine and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district -- and we’re happy to have him and we’re excited about it.”

Trump will try and win the state he barely lost in 2020, though he still insists he won despite multiple investigations proving he didn’t.

But polls show he’s ahead this time, and Moore thinks he can win over independent voters.

“It’s taken a lot of those independent voters and you know, especially young folks like me who can’t afford a House right now. They’re looking for an alternative, and I believe that’s Donald Trump,” Moore said.

Georgia remains a battleground state alongside Nevada and Arizona, as well as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

What happens here could affect the outcome of the election.

