4 arrested, 5th wanted after 15-year-old girl trafficked for months in DeKalb, Fulton counties

ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced the arrests of four people accused of trafficking at least three teenagers for months.

Investigators say they were alerted to the traffickers when they were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where a girl reported missing was being treated.

The 15-year-old girl had been reported missing in December.

She was able to tell investigators that she had been trafficked by a man named Albert Wells.

Detectives say she was initially trafficked in DeKalb County before being brought to Atlanta.

Police were able to determine they were four other people involved in the trafficking alongside Wells: Taalib Blount, Harold Poole, Levi Sears and Talmes Eugene Smith.

Blount, Sears, Smith and Wells have all been arrested. Poole is still wanted.

Anyone who knows where Poole may be should call Atlanta police.

