Decatur High School lockdown lifted after weapon found on campus

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur High School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

School officials told Channel 2 Action News that students and staff are safe.

Beacon Hill Middle School, which is right near the high school, was also briefly on lockdown.

It is unclear what kind of weapon was found on the campus.

Decatur police are still on the scene assisting with the investigation.

