New research shows more people are opting to be sterilized. A metro doctor explains why

ATLANTA — New numbers show that more people are having surgery to prevent having children in the future.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke with Piedmont Health’s Executive Director Dr. Jane Morgan who explained why some may opt for this procedure.

Data from the JAMA network shows that the increase came right around the time the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to an abortion was no longer protected at the federal level.

“We saw that trend really beginning to increase slightly since 2016. But beginning in mid-2022, we saw it really begin to increase in both men and women, these permanent sterilization techniques,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the data shows that the decision to get sterilized is being made by people from 18 - 30 years of age.

As for the reasons?

“Maybe just to be child-free to have a degree of freedom to concerns about overpopulation, economic concerns, or maybe you’re carrying a genetic or hereditary disease that you are concerned about passing on,” Morgan said.

There can be complications from sterilization.

“25% of the time, especially in women, we do see what we call sterilization regret, where they experienced some regret as they get older in having this technique at such a young age,” Morgan said.

A 2022 Harris Poll found two big reasons younger people aren’t having kids. Some 70% of millennials say they like the freedom and 61% say they just can’t afford to right now.

