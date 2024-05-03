Pack the umbrella as you head out the door Friday morning

ATLANTA — Scattered showers are moving across North Georgia this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 says the rain is ahead of a weak, slow-moving cold front that will bring a chance of storms later in the afternoon.

“After a wet start this morning, showers will taper off later this morning before storms develop this afternoon,” Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan said.

How long the rain will last into the weekend, throughout the morning on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know:

More clouds than sunshine today

Scattered storms will develop later this afternoon

Showers and storms are in the forecast through the weekend

Showers expected to move in Friday afternoon





