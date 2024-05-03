GA son recalls ‘the most horrific scene’ after 84-year-old mother was attacked by dogs

MACON, Ga. — An 84-year-old Macon woman was out for her normal daily walk when three dogs mauled her, leaving her severely injured.

Greg Smith told WGXA-TV that his mother was walking the same route that she has for the last 40 years when three Cane Corsos escaped from a yard and attacked her.

“Six days a week she walked the same area for 40 years now, partly for her health and partly to maintain the neighborhood,” Smith said.

Two men who were nearby jumped in to get the dogs off of the woman – but she was already severely injured.

The men called Smith to tell him what happened so he could get to his mother.

“She says, ‘Greg, I’m hurt bad.’ My heart just sank. So I raced there and saw her in the ambulance, and it was the most horrific scene I have ever seen,” Smith said.

Smith’s mother ended up with two broken arms, large lacerations across her body, and bite marks on her legs. She ended up having surgery for her injuries, the TV station said.

The TV station said the owner of the dogs admitted to animal control that the dogs kept escaping the fence. Neighbors said they saw the dogs running through the neighborhood prior to attacking Smith’s mother.

“If you’re going to get this type of an animal, you have a responsibility to make sure that those animals don’t endanger the safety of the people that you live within your neighborhood,” Smith said.

The dogs were put down following the attack and the dogs’ owner has to pay a $4000 fine, has to serve four years of probation, and cannot own a dog over a certain weight limit during her probation.

As for Smith, she is still recovering from her injuries.

