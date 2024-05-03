Emory faculty votes they have ‘no confidence’ in university president

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a week after protests and demonstrations began on Emory University’s campus, some faculty held a vote of no confidence in President Greg Fenves.

For days, students and faculty have been calling for Fenves’ resignation over his handling of the protests.

The faculty of the Emory University College of Arts & Sciences passed the motion to state they have “no confidence” in Fenves’ ability as president by a vote of 358-119.

They are also demanding that all charges be dropped and the university pay for all legal fees. It’s unclear if this only applies to Emory students and faculty.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what impact this vote will have on the university.

“This decision reflects the faculty’s support for the right to peaceful protests on campus, even amidst internal divisions regarding the protest’s themes,” Emory University Professor of History Clifton Crais told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Emory University is one of nine higher education institutions across the country holding similar votes surrounding protests related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Since last week, dozens of people have been arrested on Emory’s campus in relation to the protests, including students and faculty members.

One demonstrator armed with knives, who was also a convicted felon from North Carolina, was arrested. When his car was searched, officers found an axe, a hatchet and more knives.

Oxford College at Emory University passed a similar measure on April 30, according to university officials.

