Chair of Emory University Philosophy Department among dozens arrested during on-campus protest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least 28 people were arrested on Thursday morning during a protest on Emory University’s campus, according to the university.

The chairwoman of the university’s philosophy department appears to have been among them.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a woman being arrested in the middle of the protest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, the woman identifies herself as Noëlle McAfee, Philosophy Department Chair and president-elect of the Emory University Senate.

She calls out to the man recording the video that she was observing the protest and not participating and was being arrested.

McAfee asks in the video for the man to call the philosophy department and let them know about her arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university says that 20 members of the Emory University community are among those arrested, some of whom have been released.

The protests are in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Protests at multiple universities have popped up over the past week with groups setting up encampments after more than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia University.

The students at those protests are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

More than 25 students arrested after protest on Emory University’s campus





©2023 Cox Media Group