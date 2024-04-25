Police take multiple protesters into custody on Emory University’s campus

ATLANTA — Police have taken several protesters in custody on Emory University’s campus.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where there is a large police presence. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spotted multiple Atlanta police officers, Emory campus police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers responding to the protests.

It’s unclear how many people are in custody and if they are being charged.

Emory University issued the following statement:

“Several dozen protesters trespassed onto Emory University Campus early Thursday morning and set up tents on the quad. These individuals are not members of our community. They are activists attempting to disrupt our university as students finish classes and prepare for finals. Emory does not tolerate vandalism or any criminal activity on campus.”

The protests are in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Protests at multiple universities have popped up over the past week with groups setting up encampments after more than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia University.

The students at those protests are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

