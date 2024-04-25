Car bursts into flames in garage destroying Gwinnett County home, fire officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County home was destroyed after a car fire in the garage spread throughout the house.

Gwinnett County Fire Officials said firefighters responded to a house fire just after 8:30 p.m. on Crestside Ridge in Snellville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene and noticed heavy fire coming from the garage.

Investigators said a mechanic was working on a vehicle inside the garage and when the mechanic went to crank the vehicle, the engine burst into flames.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Crestside Ridge fire (Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Services)

There were three people at the home when the fire started.

He alerted the occupants about the fire and they made it out of the house with no injuries reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire officials said a family of four, two adults and two children, were displaced due to the fire and they are staying with family and friends.

Firefighters were able to determine that the fire was accidental.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

LaVista Road reopens months after massive apartment fire displaced hundreds of people

©2023 Cox Media Group