One year after Newton County man’s disappearance, a family is still searching for answers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was one year ago Ronda Rawlins last received a phone call from her son.

“I talked to him every day. Good morning good night. I love you. I miss you,” Ronda said “It’s been terrible. I want to hear his voice.”

Her son, Travis Rawlins was last seen having dinner with his girlfriend. According to the family, the girlfriend said the two had dinner, she went to work, and when she returned, he was gone.

“I know he would not have just walked off and disappeared,” Stephanie Jackson, Travis’ sister, said. “There has to be dramatic for something for him to be gone this long.”

Leads on his whereabouts have been hard to come by. Channel 2 Action News was there in August as Police seemed to search the lake and property near where Travis was last seen. However, the search came up empty.

“Number one, that’s all we want is answers. And we are not getting it from nobody,” Ronda said.

Family, friends, and members of the community gathered at the property where Travis was last seen to hold a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about his case.

“We will never give up looking for him,” Jackson said.

If you have any information about Travis’s whereabouts or know where he may be—you are asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

