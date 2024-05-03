‘I really thought I was gonna die’; Teen hospitalized says she didn’t know gummies contained THC

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One of three high school students sent to the hospital for eating THC gummies says she had no idea the candy was infused with drugs. Victoria Jenkins, 15, is a student at East Forsyth High School who told Channel 2 Action News that a friend offered her some gummies Tuesday. She said she took a handful and thought nothing of it.

“If someone offers you gummies, your mind’s not going to go straight to drugs, so I just thought they were gummies,” she said.

She soon became very sick, vomiting repeatedly. Her grandfather, Bryan Jenkins, rushed to the school where an ambulance took her and two other students to the hospital. “Vomiting, lost, scared, crying,” is how Jenkins described her behavior.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

School officials say a student brought the THC gummies to school and gave them to other students. It is unclear how the student obtained the gummies. THC is the chemical in cannabis that causes a high.

Victoria’s family said the boy who brought the gummies to campus sold them to two other students, and one of those teens gave the gummies to Victoria for free.

“It’d be different if my daughter paid for them, but she didn’t because she was given them,” said the teen’s mother, Amanda Clinton. “And she had no idea because she trusted this friend.”

She said her daughter spent seven to eight hours in the hospital “I’m sad for my baby,” she said. “She did not deserve that. She is very innocent. She is a good kid.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Victoria and the three other students are on a 10-day suspension, her family said, and face a disciplinary tribunal to determine further punishment. Victoria considers herself an innocent victim, and she wants to get back to class. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone because I really thought I was going to die,” she said through tears.

Forsyth County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo could not comment on disciplinary action against any student. She said the tribunal will consider the circumstances of each student before reaching a decision.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirms that investigators are looking into possible criminal charges in the case.

“It was the saddest thing I ever had to see my daughter go through,” Clinton said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman shot in the face during midtown Atlanta mass shooting still has 'peace, hope and joy'

©2023 Cox Media Group