Teammates remember Alpharetta senior killed in crash a week before graduation as ‘really caring’

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Aryan Joshi, a senior just over a week from graduation, was one of three people killed in a car crash earlier this week.

The crash happened in the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Five people were in the car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, 18-year-old Joshi and 18-year-old Sriya Avasarala.

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner announced that a third victim of the crash, 18-year-old Anvi Sharma, died at the hospital.

Teammates of Joshi on Alpharetta High School’s cricket team are taking to social media to remember their friend.

“Some of us knew him, some of us were friends with him and for some of us, he was family. Aryan Joshi was a wonderful person he used to be really caring and kind to everyone. He was one of our biggest supporters and his support was one of the most crucial factors in all our wins,” they wrote.

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash. Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped and landed upside-down in the tree line.

It’s unclear if that driver will also face charges.

