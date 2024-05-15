2 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Alpharetta, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have died after a fatal crash in Alpharetta on Tuesday night, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday evening after reports of a crash. Police stated the crash only involved one car that contained 5 people.

Two of the passengers have died and the other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

Police expect all roadways near the area to reopen no later than 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 shot in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group