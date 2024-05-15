Fulton County

2 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Alpharetta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday evening

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have died after a fatal crash in Alpharetta on Tuesday night, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday evening after reports of a crash. Police stated the crash only involved one car that contained 5 people.

Two of the passengers have died and the other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

Police expect all roadways near the area to reopen no later than 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 shot in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read