2 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Alpharetta, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have died after a fatal crash in Alpharetta on Tuesday night, police told Channel 2 Action News.
According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday evening after reports of a crash. Police stated the crash only involved one car that contained 5 people.
Two of the passengers have died and the other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.
Police expect all roadways near the area to reopen no later than 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
