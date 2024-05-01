3 students taken to hospital after eating THC gummies in Forsyth school

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four students are now being disciplined after bringing and taking drugs on a high school campus, according to the school district.

In a message sent out to parents of East Forsyth High School students, Principal Kacey Martin said three students got sick after taking THC gummies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The school went on a medical lockdown for 15 minutes. All three students were taken to the hospital in an ambulance before being released to their parents.

School officials say the three students who took the gummies and the one who gave them to them will be disciplined.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As you know, drugs and/or the use of drugs are not permitted on any school campus. Please discuss with your children the serious consequences associated with these dangerous actions,” Martin wrote in her message to parents.

There is no word on if any criminal charges will be filed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman says she is still badly shaken after crashing into black bear on GA 400 Woman says she is still badly shaken after crashing into black bear on GA 400

©2023 Cox Media Group