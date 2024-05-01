Earl ‘the elusive peacock’ keeps giving GA animal control officers the runaround

A peacock on the run is causing headaches for Georgia animal control officers but is bringing joy to those following the bird’s adventures on social media.

Meet Earl – The Elusive Peacock of Middle GA – as he’s known on Facebook.

People in Warner Robins, Kathleen and Perry have spotted Earl over the last few weeks and have posted pictures of him in the Facebook group, WMAZ-TV reports.

Warner Robins Animal Control Officer Holden Trichen said he has tried to catch Earl but has never had any luck nabbing him.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a peacock out in the streets like that,” Trichen told the TV station.

He said the first call he got, Earl had already left by the time he got there. The second time, Earl ran into the woods.

“We got a call about it being on someone’s roof all night. When I got there in the morning it was over on Exeter Way in the road. As I chased it, it flew up on someone’s fence then flew up on someone’s roof and laughed at me. It literally, the noise they make, it sounds like a laugh,” Trichen said.

Some people do own peacocks in parts of Houston County. They aren’t necessarily sure if that is the case with Earl.

“As far as I know we haven’t received any calls for the peacock, like anyone missing their peacock,” Trichen said.

He told the TV station that he may need another person to help him the next time he gets a call about Earl.

