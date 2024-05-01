GA city councilwoman accused of altering criminal record on election documents

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A 46-year-old councilwoman was arrested after authorities said she made false statements.

On February 8, Manchester police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that a city councilwoman forged her criminal history record information on election paperwork.

According to the GBI, Tameka Lowe, 46, of Manchester, gave false information on a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit when she applied to run for an open Manchester city council position.

Lowe then ‘falsely swore’ to the city of Manchester Oath of Public Officer after being elected to the position, authorities said.

The GBI arrested and charged Lowe with two counts of false swearing and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

She was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

