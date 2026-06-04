‘Her impact will be felt for generations:’ CAU mourns beloved professor

ATLANTA — The Clark Atlanta University community is mourning the loss of a longtime professor and alumna whose impact on students and the School of Business spanned nearly two decades.

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In a tribute shared by the university, Clark Atlanta remembered Renee Monica McCoy as a proud Panther, a 1998 MBA graduate, and a beloved School of Business professor who dedicated her career to mentoring and educating future business leaders.

McCoy joined the university’s faculty in 2006 and spent nearly 20 years helping students achieve academic and professional success.

“A proud Panther, CAU ’98 MBA graduate, and beloved School of Business professor since 2006, Professor McCoy poured two decades of dedication, mentorship, and excellence into every student she served,” the university said in a statement.

University leaders said her influence extended far beyond the classroom, leaving a lasting mark on generations of students.

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“Her impact will be felt for generations,” the statement said.

To honor her life and legacy, Clark Atlanta University has established the Renee McCoy Tribute Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will support undergraduate and graduate students in the School of Business who demonstrate the qualities McCoy championed throughout her career, including academic excellence, ethical leadership, and a commitment to service.

The university is encouraging those wishing to honor McCoy’s memory to contribute to the scholarship fund in place of sending flowers.

Officials said the fund will help ensure her legacy of mentorship, leadership, and service continues to inspire future Panthers for years to come.

McCoy will be laid to rest in Philadelphia next Friday.

She was 56.

To donate to the scholarship fund, text CAURMCCOY to 44321.

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