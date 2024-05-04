Crash involving 18-wheeler engulfed in flames shuts down DeKalb County highway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes have been shut down in DeKalb County after an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck, DeKalb County Fire told Channel 2 Action News.

While details are limited, officials say there was a vehicle accident that occurred on I-20 WB at Panola Road that left the 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames, according to Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire.

No one was reported to be injured, Daniels said, however, several lanes have been shut down.

It is unclear when roadways will reopen.

