2 Georgia men indicted for blowing up house, conspiracy to feed child to python, scalp mom

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Two men from South Georgia were indicted Thursday for blowing up a woman’s house, trying to scalp her and trying to feed her daughter to a python.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stephen Glosser and Caleb Kinsey, both of Richmond Hill, Ga., spent months illegally surveilling the victim “with the intent to kill, injure, harass or intimidate” her, and used a destructive device to do so.

From December 2022 to January 2023, Glosser and Kinsey allegedly used cell phones to “‘create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim’ through methods including shooting arrows into the victim’s front door, acquiring and releasing ‘a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,’ mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim’s home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim’s home.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Glosser found the victim’s home using an online search and mapped out a path to the victim’s house, while Kinsey acquired and built an explosive device at Glosser’s home using a material called Tannerite, which Kinsey bought online.

On or about Jan. 13, 2023, the USDOJ said the two men “used a destructive device to blow up the victim’s home” on Dremeries Lake Court. The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety identified the approximate location in their own release on the case.

Speaking with ABC-affiliate WJCL, authorities said the woman and child living in the home had just moved in the day before the explosion, on Jan. 12, 2023. Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe told WJCL that one of the suspects and the woman had a prior relationship.

Investigation into the incident by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance said the explosion itself happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023.

“At approximately 5:00 a.m. on January 13th, Bryan County Emergency Services responded to a report of an explosion at a residential structure,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “In a joint effort between the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the cause of the explosion was found to be an IED comprised of a binary explosive compound. I am extremely proud of the investigators who worked together to bring this case to a swift close.”

The commissioner’s office said Kinsey fled and was arrested in Louisiana, while Glosser was arrested locally.

According to the Justice Department, the indictment in USA v. Glosser et al., was returned by the March session of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury, which was announced by Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. Detailing the charges, the USAO said the conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in prison, with an additional 10 years upon conviction for the charge of using an explosive to commit a felony.

If convicted, neither man will be eligible for parole.

