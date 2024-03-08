Car fire shuts down all lanes of I-85 SB before Clairmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. — A car fire has all lanes of I-85 shut down just before Clairmont Road.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us video of a car in flames. Smoke is still billowing over the highway.

No one was injured but lanes remain closed.

Police have not said if the fire was the result of a crash.

RED ALERT now with this Car Fire on I-85/sb before Clairmont Road (exit 91). All lanes are shut down. Avoid. Use Buford Hwy or the Access Rd. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/F4K2wey73w — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 8, 2024

