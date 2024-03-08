People across metro Atlanta complain about USPS delays

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a mail mystery. People across the metro said sometimes, their mail isn’t showing up.

Other times, life-saving medicine or bills are arriving days late.

Customers said the problem is with the new postal service Regional Processing Center in Palmetto.

Jim Brooks said normally he receives his mail on time but lately, that hasn’t been the case.

“We’re having problems with it. We never know when we’re going to get it,” said Brooks.

Brooks said it’s very important mail.

“It’s all kinds of mail. Some of it is throw-away mail. Some of it is expensive mail. Some are checks coming in,” said Brooks.

Brooks is not alone.

Several customers told Channel 2 Action News that they’re also having mail issues.

“Oh my gosh. This has been a nightmare,” said Nikki Randall.

Randall said that’s because next month she’s getting married and most of her guests didn’t get their invitations.

“The first week in February I started to mail my wedding invitations out and everything went fine. I made sure I had them weighed and everything and made sure I had the right amount of postage. Last Saturday, I got a call from a cousin. She said I thought you were going to send me a hard copy of the invitation? I said I did. She said I didn’t get it. I started calling people and probably three out of the five people that I called didn’t receive my mailed invitations.”

Randall said her fiancé went to their local post office for answers.

“They did tell him that there’s a new building in Palmetto and that seems to be the issue,” she Randall.

Now, Randall is forced to go with her second option.

“I’m just sending electronic invitations and to touch base with everybody,” said Randall.

The United States Postal Service released the following statement:

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. While a vast majority of mail in the Atlanta area is being delivered in a timely manner, local management has been made aware of the concerns of some local customers regarding their mail delivery and are working quickly to resolve any issues. We sincerely express our apologies to our customers who may have experienced a deviation from our normal dependable service and appreciate their patience. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting our website at www.usps.com.”

