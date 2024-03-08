Missing man who disappeared nearly a week ago found dead inside his car wrecked in ditch

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man who had been reported missing last weekend was found dead following a car wreck just across the state line in South Carolina.

Nolan Ridge disappeared on March 3 and was reported missing after he never showed up to his intended destination near the Batesburg-Leesville area.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina told WLTX-TV that Ridge’s car went off the road and into a creek. Investigators didn’t say when they believe the crash happened but told the TV station the car wasn’t found until Wednesday night because of the weather conditions and the water levels.

The coroners said their office will be performing an autopsy on Ridge to determine his cause of death.

