MARTA bus routes impacted at Five Points station due to nearby police investigation

ATLANTA — A police investigation in downtown Atlanta is impacting MARTA bus routes Friday morning.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Alabama Street and spotted crime scene tape and several police cars near the Five Points MARTA station.

MARTA police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the incident did not take place on MARTA property. However, the investigation is causing some bus routes to be re-routed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” MARTA said in a statement.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police for more information.

