Be weather aware: Strong to severe storms with flooding and damaging wind gusts possible

After a break from the wet weather Thursday, Severe Weather Team 2 says to be weather aware starting Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a line of heavy rain and storms will move through north Georgia Friday night into Saturday.

Flooding is the most significant threat, but some strong or severe storms are possible primarily in areas south of Interstate 20.

Here is what to know:

· Isolated severe storm possible tonight through early Saturday south of I-20

· Damaging wind gusts possible. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out

· 2-4 inches of rain possible; flood watch in effect

· Flooding will be likely especially around creeks, rivers, streams and poor drainage areas.

· Drying out by late morning Saturday, staying dry Sunday into early next week

