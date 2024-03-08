At least 2 dead after crash shuts down busy South Fulton road, sources say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are on the scene of a crash that killed at least two people, sources tell Channel 2 Action News.

The crash happened early Friday morning at Old National Highway near Bethsaida Road.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that a crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and a three-wheel motorcycle. Sources told Moore that the motorcycle caught on fire after the crash and killed the driver.

A passenger from the Sonata was thrown from the car. Sources said the passenger died at the scene. The condition of the Sonata driver is unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released. It’s unclear how long it will take to reopen the road.

