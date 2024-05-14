GSP Trooper fires at suspect during chase in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase that led up to a shooting at Banks Circle and Highway 5.

Channel 2 Action News crews and NewsChopper 2 are heading to the area. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A GSP spokesperson says they joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in a chase just after 3:15 p.m.

During the chase, a Trooper fired shots at the suspect and the car crashed.

It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by the shots.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no word on what led up to the chase.

Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jimmy Carter’s grandson provides update on health of former president

©2024 Cox Media Group