GSP Trooper fires at suspect during chase in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Carroll County.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase that led up to a shooting at Banks Circle and Highway 5.
Channel 2 Action News crews and NewsChopper 2 are heading to the area. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A GSP spokesperson says they joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in a chase just after 3:15 p.m.
During the chase, a Trooper fired shots at the suspect and the car crashed.
It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by the shots.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘When is it going to be fixed?’ Ossoff demands answers from postmaster general over mail issues
- Jimmy Carter’s grandson provides update on health of former president
- Red Lobster lists several Georgia restaurants as temporarily closed on its website
There is no word on what led up to the chase.
Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group