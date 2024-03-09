Child killed in triple shooting at Athens mobile home park, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A child has died after a shooting at a mobile home park in Athens on Friday evening, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County police say they were called to the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found three people had been shot, an adult and two children.

One of the children died from his or her injuries. The adult and other child were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Police have not released details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact them at 762-400-7058.

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 Ga. men indicted for blowing up house, conspiracy to feed child to python, scalp mom: Prosecutors

©2023 Cox Media Group