21-year-old mother hit by 2 cars, killed in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old mother was hit and killed by two cars Saturday morning in Cobb County. Now, police are searching for one of the drivers, who left the scene.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was on Austell Road near Hicks Road Wednesday, where Maria Perez Gonzales died.

Police said Gonzales was hit by two cars when she crossed the road outside of a crosswalk. Police said he was hit by the side mirror of a Ford and was thrown into the air. She was hit by a second car when she landed in the road. The second driver stayed at the scene, but the first took off.

Angel Mora, the manager of Maxi Motor nearby, said his business was closed at the time of the crash, but he witnesses crashes in front of his business often.

“It’s very common. It can be either a pedestrian or cars,” Mora said. “I really don’t know how the family can be feeling at this moment but it’s concerning for the community knowing that we have this situation. It’s sad to hear that someone so young lost their life.

Sgt. Eric Smith with the Cobb County Police Department said that if a driver hits someone on foot, they need to stay on scene, call 911 for help and render aid if possible.

“With pedestrians if possible wear light or brightly colored clothing to make yourself more visible to motorists. for our motorists make sure you pay more attention. Stay off your phones,” Smith said.

Police said the driver that took off was in a white 2014 Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police.

