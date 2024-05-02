17-year-old shot, killed in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the person or people responsible for killing a teenager in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
Officers say they were called to a home on Judy Lane off of Old Hapeville Road just after 7 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
When they got there, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
His identity has not been released.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
